Alliance Laundry Systems Closes on Purchase of Houston-based Gulf States Machinery Co.

RIPON, Wis., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, closed today on its purchase of the laundry division assets of Gulf States Machinery Co. Based in Houston and with an Atlanta office added in 1987, Gulf States has been a leader in the laundromat industry for more than 30 years.

The acquisition is Alliance's fourth of 2021 and a continuation of its strategy to partner with companies possessing exceptional leadership in markets with high growth potential. Gulf State's dry-cleaning business is not included in the sale.

"I am confident that the combination of Gulf States leadership backed by a wide range of Alliance Laundry Systems resources will deliver mutually beneficial results for customers and our company," said Rick Pyle, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alliance Laundry Systems.

That confidence has been bolstered by the strong performance of Alliance's direct distribution partners, which demonstrates the effectiveness of the company's strategy of selecting great companies in growing markets.

"We are excited to begin this next chapter of our family business and leverage the resources of Alliance Laundry Systems to better serve our customers," said Pravin Parmar, co-owner of Gulf States

For more information about Alliance Laundry Systems, visit alliancelaundry.com . To learn more about Gulf States Equipment Co., visit gslaundry.com .

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.)

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com

