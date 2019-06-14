Alliance Media Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 And Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Media Holdings Inc. (OTC-Pink: ADTR), a developer, publisher and distributor of interactive video games and gaming products, today announced its financial results for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 and for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

Sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 decreased 78% to $6.1 million from $27.9 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018. The company lost $1.5 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for the comparable period in 2018.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 sales decreased 12% to $32.5 million from $36.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. The company lost $4.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2018 compared to a net loss of $1.8 million for the comparable period in 2017.

The company has prepared its consolidated financial statements using the generally accepted accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which contemplate the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business.

Jay Gelman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The digital industry is on the verge of potential explosive growth with Google's entrance as a platform for streaming game content, Microsoft's continued investment in digital content, and significant attention being paid to digital offerings from all other platform holders. Valve (Steam), Sony, and Nintendo are also making downloadable and streaming digital content cornerstones of their future business. The box business, on the other hand, continues to see an industry-wide decline as consumers download more and more digital game content.

"We have responded to these seismic industry shifts by exiting the distribution industry and placing our focus on digital content. To that end, over the last 12 months we dramatically reduced our inventory levels, reduced staff and cut other costs, and achieved a level of limited exposure of our accounts receivable. Our credit facility with PNC Bank will terminate on September 30, 2019 and we anticipate that we'll be in position to timely pay off all amounts due thereon by such date. The outstanding amount due on the credit facility as of June 4, 2019 was $180,000."

Gelman continued, "At the same time that we were taking the necessary steps to exit the distribution business, we have executed on our digital strategy and currently publish content on all the listed platforms. We plan to be part of as many digital distribution platforms that show potential for positive sales growth. Our Zachtronics studio and our recently established Starcolt Studios in New Zealand, along with our previously announced publishing titles, are the foundations of our digital growth strategy to expand our studio and publishing footprint."

Gelman concluded, "While we recognize that the company will need capital to both sustain current operations and fund future growth, we do not know whether the company will be able to execute on a successful funding arrangement. Substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. We do however look to the future with great anticipation both as a developer and publisher of digital content and believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the knowledge we have accumulated in our long history in the video game space."

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements including without limitation, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The words "estimate," "believe," "expect," "should"', "will", "plan", and "anticipate" and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements, which are based largely on our current expectations, involve risks and uncertainty. Actual results, events and circumstances (including future performance, results and trends) could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks associated with technological change, competitive factors and general economic conditions, including the related impact on discretionary consumer spending, our ability to obtain sufficient capital to both sustain current operations and fund future growth, changes in marketing and distribution strategies by manufacturers, timely development and release of video game products we produce, potential cost overruns in our development of video games, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, potential claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others, market acceptance of games we develop and / or publish, ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions, potential undiscovered liabilities of companies that we acquire, changes in our business or growth strategy, the emergence of new or growing competitors, various other competitive and technological factors. There can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this release will occur. The company has no duty and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017 (In thousands, except per share amounts)











Nine Months ended

Twelve months ended

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2018

2017

(unaudited)

(*)































SALES $ 6,129

$ 27,863

$ 32,469

$ 36,717















COST OF SALES 4,541

24,439

30,325

32,190















GROSS PROFIT 1,588

3,424

2,144

4,527















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES 3,047

5,517

6,398

5,955















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,459)

(2,093)

(4,254)

(1,428)















Interest expense 51

145

174

241















LOSS BEFORE PROVISION













FOR INCOME TAXES (1,510)

(2,238)

(4,428)

(1,669)















Provision for income taxes -

-

105

158















NET LOSS $ (1,510)

$ (2,238)

$ (4,533)

$ (1,827)















Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.03)

$ (.05)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.04)















Weighted average common shares outstanding –













Basic and Diluted 44,185

44,185

44,166

44,157















(*) Derived from audited financial statements































ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2018 (in thousands)











March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018

(unaudited)

(*) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and equivalents $ 171

$ 161 Accounts receivable-net 117

1,362 Inventory 785

2,232 Advances to suppliers and video game developers -

122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 471

476







Total current assets 1,544

4,353







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 20

19







OTHER ASSETS 113

189







TOTAL $1,677

$4,561







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Asset based revolving loan – bank $ 242

$ 1,309 Accounts payable 285

785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 478

360







Total current liabilities 1,005

2,454







DEFERRED RENT 7

7







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common Stock, 44,185 shares issued and outstanding 44

44 Additional paid in capital 4,234

4,159 Accumulated deficit (3,613)

(2,103)







Total stockholders' equity 665

2,100







TOTAL $1,677

$4,561







(*) Derived from audited financial statements







ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018 TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 AND 2017 (in thousands)



















Nine Months ended

Twelve months ended

March 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2018

2017

(unaudited)

(*)















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $(1,510)

$(2,238)

$(4,533)

$(1,827) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash













provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 23

37

47

71 Provision for doubtful accounts -

1,178

810

- Stock-based compensation expense 75

98

125

184 Deferred income taxes -

-

121

617 Other 10

5

12

17 Changes in operating assets and liabilities-net 2,490

2,414

5,029

4,696















Net cash provided by operating activities 1,088

1,494

1,611

3,758















INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchase of property and equipment (11)

(3)

(7)

(9)















Net cash used in investing activities (11)

(3)

(7)

(9)















FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Payment of asset-based revolving loan-bank,













net of proceeds (1,067)

(1,928)

(1,935)

(3,510)















Net cash used in financing activities (1,067)

(1,928)

(1,935)

(3,510)















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH













AND EQUIVALENTS 10

(437)

(331)

239















CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING













OF PERIOD 161

492

492

253















CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 171

$ 55

$ 161

$ 492















(*) Derived from audited financial statements















SOURCE Alliance Media Holdings Inc.