Alliance Media Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 And Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Media Holdings Inc. (OTC-Pink: ADTR), a developer, publisher and distributor of interactive video games and gaming products, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, the company lost $2.3 million on sales of $6.9 million.  During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the company lost $410,000 on sales of $461,000.

The company has prepared its consolidated financial statements using the generally accepted accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which contemplate the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business.  The company has reported substantial operating losses for the previous two fiscal years, as well as for the three months ended September 30, 2019.  Furthermore, the company currently does not have a bank line of credit or other sources of immediate capital, and its current liabilities exceed current assets.  As a result, substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements including without limitation, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, and financial condition.  The words "estimate," "believe," "expect," "should"', "will", "plan", and "anticipate" and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements, which are based largely on our current expectations, involve risks and uncertainty. Actual results, events and circumstances (including future performance, results and trends) could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks associated with technological change, competitive factors and general economic conditions, including the related impact on discretionary consumer spending, our ability to obtain sufficient capital to both sustain current operations and fund future growth, changes in marketing and distribution strategies by manufacturers, timely development and release of video game products we produce, potential cost overruns in our development of video games, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, potential claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others, market acceptance of games we develop and / or publish, ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions, potential undiscovered liabilities of companies that we acquire, changes in our business or growth strategy, the emergence of new or growing competitors, various other competitive and technological factors. There can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this release will occur. The company has no duty and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019
















SALES

$461

$6,921




COST OF SALES

147

5,312




GROSS PROFIT

314

1,609




OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

717

3,875




LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(403)

(2,266)




Interest expense

7

61




NET LOSS

$(410)

$(2,327)




Net loss per share – basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

$ (0.05)




Weighted average common shares outstanding –




    Basic and Diluted

44,184

44,184

ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND JUNE 30, 2019

(unaudited, in thousands)



September 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS:


  Cash and equivalents

$     98

$    209

  Accounts receivable-net

139

246

  Inventory

144

200

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18

30




                Total current assets

399

685




PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET

16

18




OTHER ASSETS

22

61




TOTAL

$  437

$  764




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






CURRENT LIABILITIES:


  Asset based revolving loan – bank

$     -

$  135

  Accounts payable

397

401

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

351

317

  Unearned revenues

220

38




                Total current liabilities

968

891




DEFERRED RENT

-

7




STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


  Common Stock, 44,184 shares issued and outstanding

44

44

  Additional paid in capital

4,265

4,252

  Accumulated deficit

(4,840)

(4,430)




                Total deficit

(531)

(134)




TOTAL

$  437

$  764

ALLIANCE MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

(unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019








OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


    Net loss

$(410)

$ (2,327)

    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash




        provided by operating activities:




        Depreciation and amortization

3

26

        Stock-based compensation expense

13

93

        Other

(1)

16

        Accounts receivable

107

1,116

        Inventory

56

2,032

        Advances to suppliers and videogame developers

-

122

        Prepaid expenses and other assets

45

545

        Accounts payable

(4)

(384)

        Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

34

(43)

        Unearned revenues

182

38




                Net cash provided by operating activities

25

1,234




INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


    Purchase of property and equipment

(1)

(12)




                Net cash used in investing activities

(1)

(12)




FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


    Payment of asset-based revolving loan-bank,


      net of proceeds

(135)

(1,174)

                Net cash used in financing activities

(135)

(1,174)




NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH


  AND EQUIVALENTS

(111)

48




CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING


  OF PERIOD

209

161




CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD

$   98

$  209




