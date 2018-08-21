Alliance One International Announces Webcast of 2018 Investor and Analyst Day

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE : AOI ) today announced that it will host a webcast of its Investor and Analyst Day on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, beginning at 9:15 a.m. EDT.

Pieter Sikkel, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and other members of the leadership team, will provide an in-depth look into the progress of the Company's "One Tomorrow" transformation initiative, the corporate name change to Pyxus International, and other aspects of its brand, strategy and structure. The live webcast and slide presentation for the event can be accessed at www.pyxusintl.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available following the event.

Audio for the event can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 809-7264, or (857) 244-8352 if dialing internationally, and entering passcode 59388299. Listeners are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time to be placed into conference.

