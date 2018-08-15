AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AWF )

09/06/2018

09/07/2018

09/21/2018

$0.0699 per share of investment income

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AFB )

09/06/2018

09/07/2018

09/21/2018

$0.04581 per share of investment income

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AKP )

09/06/2018

09/07/2018

09/21/2018

$0.04208 per share of investment income

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

