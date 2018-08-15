AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates
16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AWF )
|
09/06/2018
|
09/07/2018
|
09/21/2018
|
$0.0699 per share of investment income
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AFB )
|
09/06/2018
|
09/07/2018
|
09/21/2018
|
$0.04581 per share of investment income
|
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AKP )
|
09/06/2018
|
09/07/2018
|
09/21/2018
|
$0.04208 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein L.P.
