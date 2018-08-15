AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AWF ) 09/06/2018 09/07/2018 09/21/2018 $0.0699 per share of investment income AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AFB ) 09/06/2018 09/07/2018 09/21/2018 $0.04581 per share of investment income Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE : AKP ) 09/06/2018 09/07/2018 09/21/2018 $0.04208 per share of investment income

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein L.P.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

