AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:









FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 05/07/2020 05/08/2020 05/22/2020 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 05/07/2020 05/08/2020 05/22/2020 $0.04581 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed End Funds