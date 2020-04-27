AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein Closed End Funds

Apr 27, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:


FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

05/07/2020

05/08/2020

05/22/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

05/07/2020

05/08/2020

05/22/2020

$0.04581 per share of investment income


The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

