AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

May 22, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today: 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

06/04/2020

06/05/2020

06/19/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

06/04/2020

06/05/2020

06/19/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income






With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.05326, which represents an increase of $0.00745 from the $0.04581 per share previously paid by the Fund. The increase is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. And...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

May 22, 2020, 16:06 ET