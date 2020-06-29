Alliancebernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
Jun 29, 2020, 16:24 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
07/09/2020
07/10/2020
07/24/2020
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
07/09/2020
07/10/2020
07/24/2020
$0.05326 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
