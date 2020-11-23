Alliancebernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates...

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:











FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 12/03/2020 12/04/2020 12/18/2020 $0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 12/03/2020 12/04/2020 12/18/2020 $0.05326 per share of investment income









The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

