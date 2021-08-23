AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Aug 23, 2021, 13:08 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

9/2/2021

9/3/2021

9/17/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

9/2/2021

9/3/2021

9/17/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income


















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.



