AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates
Sep 27, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31,2021.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
|
1.80%
|
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
|
1.27%
|
3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33
|
0.70%
|
4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
|
0.62%
|
5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28
|
0.59%
|
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29
|
0.56%
|
7) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 8/15/29
|
0.51%
|
8) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 1.125%, 7/09/35
|
0.50%
|
9) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 5.50%, 8/31/26 - 4/01/28
|
0.48%
|
10) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47
|
0.47%
|
Investment Type
|
Portfolio %
|
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
|
Industrial
|
Energy
|
6.84%
|
Communications - Media
|
5.77%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
5.27%
|
Services
|
3.47%
|
Basic
|
3.10%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
2.99%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
2.93%
|
Technology
|
2.79%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
2.70%
|
Capital Goods
|
2.63%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
|
2.38%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
2.19%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.65%
|
Transportation - Services
|
0.53%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.47%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.18%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
44.89%
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
21.72%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
21.72%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
2.23%
|
Finance
|
1.69%
|
REITS
|
1.26%
|
Insurance
|
0.89%
|
Brokerage
|
0.29%
|
Other Finance
|
0.24%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.60%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
1.01%
|
Other Utility
|
0.14%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.15%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
74.36%
|
Corporates - Investment Grade
|
Financial Institutions
|
Banking
|
3.59%
|
Insurance
|
1.69%
|
Finance
|
0.57%
|
Brokerage
|
0.12%
|
REITS
|
0.12%
|
Other Finance
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
6.11%
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
0.94%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.75%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.55%
|
Energy
|
0.50%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.49%
|
Transportation - Airlines
|
0.43%
|
Technology
|
0.32%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.21%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.17%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.11%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.05%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.04%
|
Services
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.58%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
10.69%
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
Risk Share Floating Rate
|
6.30%
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.49%
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate
|
0.43%
|
Agency Fixed Rate
|
0.37%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
7.59%
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
|
7.20%
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
0.23%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
7.43%
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
Credit Default Swaps
|
4.02%
|
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
|
1.02%
|
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
5.06%
|
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
|
Industrial
|
Basic
|
1.57%
|
Energy
|
0.76%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.62%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.40%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.34%
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.16%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.07%
|
Services
|
0.03%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
3.95%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.36%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.36%
|
Financial Institutions
|
REITS
|
0.13%
|
Banking
|
0.05%
|
Insurance
|
0.04%
|
Other Finance
|
0.02%
|
Finance
|
0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.26%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.57%
|
Interest Rate Futures
|
4.55%
|
Bank Loans
|
Industrial
|
Consumer Non-Cyclical
|
0.86%
|
Communications - Telecommunications
|
0.71%
|
Technology
|
0.63%
|
Capital Goods
|
0.54%
|
Energy
|
0.26%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
|
0.24%
|
Communications - Media
|
0.21%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Other
|
0.20%
|
Services
|
0.18%
|
Other Industrial
|
0.17%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
|
0.07%
|
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
|
0.04%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.11%
|
Financial Institutions
|
Insurance
|
0.22%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.22%
|
Utility
|
Electric
|
0.22%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.22%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
4.55%
|
Global Governments
|
3.91%
|
Collateralized Loan Obligations
|
CLO - Floating Rate
|
1.83%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.83%
|
Common Stocks
|
1.80%
|
Quasi-Sovereigns
|
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
|
1.35%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.35%
|
Total Return Swaps
|
0.95%
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
|
0.25%
|
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
|
0.21%
|
Autos - Fixed Rate
|
0.17%
|
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
|
0.01%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.64%
|
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
|
0.47%
|
Preferred Stocks
|
Industrial
|
0.34%
|
Financial Institutions
|
0.10%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.44%
|
Inflation-Linked Securities
|
0.23%
|
Warrants
|
0.05%
|
Currency Instruments
|
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
|
0.01%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.01%
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.06%
|
Net Cash Equivalents
|
Investment Companies
|
1.48%
|
Cash
|
0.71%
|
Foreign Currency
|
-0.02%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
2.17%
|
Derivative Offsets
|
Futures Offsets
|
-4.53%
|
Swaps Offsets
|
-28.06%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
-32.59%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
Country Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States
|
72.27%
|
United Kingdom
|
2.84%
|
Canada
|
2.21%
|
Luxembourg
|
1.52%
|
France
|
1.48%
|
Mexico
|
1.43%
|
Brazil
|
1.24%
|
Spain
|
0.94%
|
Switzerland
|
0.85%
|
Argentina
|
0.82%
|
Nigeria
|
0.80%
|
Egypt
|
0.74%
|
Ukraine
|
0.72%
|
Germany
|
0.72%
|
Bahrain
|
0.67%
|
Dominican Republic
|
0.63%
|
Italy
|
0.58%
|
Ivory Coast
|
0.57%
|
Zambia
|
0.52%
|
Colombia
|
0.51%
|
Oman
|
0.51%
|
Finland
|
0.48%
|
Sweden
|
0.44%
|
Ghana
|
0.40%
|
Netherlands
|
0.40%
|
Angola
|
0.40%
|
China
|
0.38%
|
Senegal
|
0.36%
|
Macau
|
0.36%
|
Gabon
|
0.34%
|
Australia
|
0.30%
|
Jersey (Channel Islands)
|
0.30%
|
El Salvador
|
0.27%
|
Turkey
|
0.26%
|
Jamaica
|
0.25%
|
Indonesia
|
0.24%
|
Hong Kong
|
0.24%
|
Israel
|
0.23%
|
Peru
|
0.23%
|
India
|
0.20%
|
Ecuador
|
0.18%
|
Bermuda
|
0.17%
|
South Africa
|
0.15%
|
Denmark
|
0.13%
|
Chile
|
0.13%
|
Japan
|
0.11%
|
Panama
|
0.10%
|
Trinidad & Tobago
|
0.09%
|
Venezuela
|
0.07%
|
Ireland
|
0.07%
|
Kuwait
|
0.04%
|
Morocco
|
0.04%
|
Cayman Islands
|
0.02%
|
Belgium
|
0.02%
|
Czech Republic
|
0.02%
|
Norway
|
0.01%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
United States Dollar
|
100.48%
|
Canadian Dollar
|
0.11%
|
Great British Pound
|
0.02%
|
Argentine Peso
|
0.01%
|
Indian Rupee
|
0.01%
|
Malaysian Ringgit
|
0.01%
|
Norwegian Krone
|
0.01%
|
Polish Zloty
|
0.01%
|
Russian Rubles
|
0.01%
|
Brazilian Real
|
-0.01%
|
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
|
-0.01%
|
Japanese Yen
|
-0.01%
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
-0.01%
|
Colombian Peso
|
-0.10%
|
Euro
|
-0.53%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Credit Rating
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
3.19%
|
AA
|
0.31%
|
A
|
0.82%
|
BBB
|
14.97%
|
BB
|
33.79%
|
B
|
27.07%
|
CCC
|
8.73%
|
CC
|
0.21%
|
C
|
0.14%
|
D
|
0.21%
|
Not Rated
|
4.86%
|
Short Term Investments
|
1.48%
|
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
|
-0.06%
|
N/A
|
4.28%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
9.42%
|
1 to 5 years
|
54.96%
|
5 to 10 years
|
24.62%
|
10 to 20 years
|
5.42%
|
20 to 30 years
|
3.49%
|
More Than 30 years
|
0.24%
|
Other
|
1.85%
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
Average Coupon:
|
6.98%
|
Average Bond Price:
|
104.08
|
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
27.32%
|
Preferred stock:
|
0.00%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
0.00%
|
VMTP Shares:
|
0.00%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
27.32%
|
Average Maturity:
|
5.35 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.38 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$1,129.28 Million
|
Net Asset Value:
|
$13.10
|
Number of Holdings:
|
1563
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
51%
|
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
