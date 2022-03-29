ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Mar 29, 2022, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:



FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

4/7/2022

4/8/2022

4/22/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

4/7/2022

4/8/2022

4/22/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income








With respect to the AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, the distribution rate is $0.04479, which represents a decrease of $0.00847 from the $0.05326 per share previously paid by the Fund. The decrease is intended to align the Fund's monthly distributions with their current and projected earnings power.

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

