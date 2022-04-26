AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates...

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 5/5/2022 5/6/2022 5/20/2022 $0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 5/5/2022 5/6/2022 5/20/2022 $0.04479 per share of investment income



















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

