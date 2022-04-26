ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

5/5/2022

5/6/2022

5/20/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

5/5/2022

5/6/2022

5/20/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income








The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

