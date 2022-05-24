ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

May 24, 2022, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:



FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

6/2/2022

6/3/2022

6/17/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

6/2/2022

6/3/2022

6/17/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income


















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.



