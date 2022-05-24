ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
May 24, 2022, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
|
6/2/2022
|
6/3/2022
|
6/17/2022
|
$0.0655 per share of investment income
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
|
6/2/2022
|
6/3/2022
|
6/17/2022
|
$0.04479 per share of investment income
|
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
