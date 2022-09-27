ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE: AWF) 10/6/2022 10/7/2022 10/21/2022 $0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE: AFB) 10/6/2022 10/7/2022 10/21/2022 $0.04479 per share of investment income









The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds