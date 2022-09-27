ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Sep 27, 2022, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE: AWF)

10/6/2022

10/7/2022

10/21/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE: AFB)

10/6/2022

10/7/2022

10/21/2022

$0.04479 per share of investment income





The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds