ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Aug 26, 2022, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2022 were $903,758,607 as compared with $1,036,685,870 on  March 31, 2022 and $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.48 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021




Total Net Assets

$903,758,607

$1,036,685,870

$1,128,170,999

NAV Per Share

$10.48

$12.02

$13.08

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,144,937 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(130,128,069) or $(1.51) per share for the same period.

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2022

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2022

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2021




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$14,144,937

$15,242,349

$12,600,304

Per Share

$0.16

$0.18

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Loss

$(130,128,069)

$(68,969,183)

$30,242,167

Per Share

$(1.51)

$(0.80)

$0.35

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

