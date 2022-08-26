ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS
Aug 26, 2022, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2022 were $903,758,607 as compared with $1,036,685,870 on March 31, 2022 and $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.48 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
June 30, 2021
|
Total Net Assets
|
$903,758,607
|
$1,036,685,870
|
$1,128,170,999
|
NAV Per Share
|
$10.48
|
$12.02
|
$13.08
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,144,937 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(130,128,069) or $(1.51) per share for the same period.
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2022
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2022
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2021
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$14,144,937
|
$15,242,349
|
$12,600,304
|
Per Share
|
$0.16
|
$0.18
|
$0.15
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Loss
|
$(130,128,069)
|
$(68,969,183)
|
$30,242,167
|
Per Share
|
$(1.51)
|
$(0.80)
|
$0.35
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article