AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

News provided by

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Nov 21, 2022, 16:18 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2022.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.48 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

0.73 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68 %

4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.65 %

5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.65 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.55 %

7) CSC Holdings LLC 5.75%, 01/15/30

0.54 %

8) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.53 %

9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.454%, 04/15/35

0.48 %

10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.48 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

7.27 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.05 %

Energy

4.66 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.88 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.46 %

Basic

3.42 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.35 %

Services

3.16 %

Capital Goods

3.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

3.04 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.78 %

Technology

2.60 %

Transportation - Services

1.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.64 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.54 %

Other Industrial

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

49.22 %

Credit Default Swaps

16.87 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.16 %

Banking

1.94 %

REITs

1.06 %

Brokerage

0.97 %

Other Finance

0.61 %

Insurance

0.59 %

SUBTOTAL

7.33 %

Utility

Electric

0.51 %

Other Utility

0.15 %

Natural Gas

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

0.71 %

SUBTOTAL

74.13 %

Interest Rate Futures

12.91 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.14 %

Insurance

1.48 %

Finance

0.61 %

REITs

0.27 %

Brokerage

0.11 %

SUBTOTAL

5.61 %

Industrial

Basic

0.98 %

Energy

0.85 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.78 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.55 %

Communications - Media

0.50 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.35 %

Capital Goods

0.33 %

Technology

0.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.23 %

Other Industrial

0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11 %

Transportation - Services

0.04 %

Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.45 %

Utility

Electric

0.14 %

SUBTOTAL

0.14 %

SUBTOTAL

11.20 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

4.15 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.41 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.36 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.36 %

SUBTOTAL

5.28 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Communications - Telecommunications

0.81 %

Technology

0.78 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.69 %

Capital Goods

0.54 %

Energy

0.49 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.38 %

Other Industrial

0.33 %

Communications - Media

0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 %

Services

0.12 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

4.64 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.28 %

Finance

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.31 %

Utility

Electric

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

5.15 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.23 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.75 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.72 %

Energy

0.69 %

Capital Goods

0.33 %

Technology

0.19 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.12 %

Communications - Media

0.10 %

Services

0.04 %

Transportation - Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.19 %

Utility

Electric

0.57 %

SUBTOTAL

0.57 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.04 %

REITs

0.03 %

Finance

0.02 %

Other Finance

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

4.86 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.01 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.79 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

4.83 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.55 %

SUBTOTAL

4.55 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

3.66 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

3.94 %

Global Governments

2.84 %

Total Return Swaps

1.50 %

Common Stocks

1.00 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.73 %

SUBTOTAL

0.73 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.45 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

0.20 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.19 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.11 %

Warrants

0.09 %

Interest Rate Swaps

-0.01 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.09 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.09 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.83 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

2.68 %

Cash

2.19 %

SUBTOTAL

4.87 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-13.72 %

Swap Offsets

-23.18 %

SUBTOTAL

-36.90 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

69.26 %

United Kingdom

3.63 %

France

2.45 %

Canada

1.90 %

Luxembourg

1.79 %

Germany

1.73 %

Brazil

1.57 %

Italy

1.20 %

Mexico

1.06 %

Spain

1.02 %

Netherlands

0.72 %

Switzerland

0.67 %

Dominican Republic

0.65 %

India

0.64 %

Sweden

0.57 %

Australia

0.55 %

Bahrain

0.53 %

Israel

0.49 %

Colombia

0.48 %

Finland

0.44 %

Hong Kong

0.43 %

Oman

0.40 %

Cote D'Ivoire

0.39 %

Ireland

0.38 %

Macau

0.36 %

Peru

0.33 %

Angola

0.32 %

Nigeria

0.29 %

Senegal

0.26 %

Indonesia

0.25 %

China

0.24 %

Gabon

0.20 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.19 %

Egypt

0.17 %

South Africa

0.16 %

Denmark

0.15 %

Zambia

0.15 %

Ecuador

0.13 %

Ukraine

0.13 %

Argentina

0.12 %

Ghana

0.12 %

El Salvador

0.11 %

Turkey

0.11 %

Japan

0.10 %

Guatemala

0.07 %

Venezuela

0.07 %

Jamaica

0.06 %

Belgium

0.04 %

Bermuda

0.04 %

Chile

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Panama

0.04 %

Morocco

0.03 %

Cayman Islands

0.02 %

Czech Republic

0.02 %

Norway

0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

2.65 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

99.92 %

Canadian Dollar

0.11 %

Euro

0.08 %

Argentine Peso

0.01 %

Swiss Franc

0.01 %

Japanese Yen

0.01 %

South Korean Won

0.01 %

Norwegian Krone

0.01 %

Polish Zloty

0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar

0.01 %

Indian Rupee

-0.01 %

Singapore Dollar

-0.01 %

Pound Sterling

-0.04 %

Colombian Peso

-0.12 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.42 %

AA

0.79 %

A

1.15 %

BBB

12.77 %

BB

38.70 %

B

27.91 %

CCC

7.17 %

CC

0.13 %

C

0.08 %

D

0.01 %

Not Rated

4.40 %

Short Term Investments

2.68 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.83 %

N/A

-1.38 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

3.99 %

1 To 5 Years

42.48 %

5 To 10 Years

44.48 %

10 To 20 Years

2.93 %

20 To 30 Years

4.09 %

More than 30 Years

0.94 %

Other

1.09 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.22 %

Average Bond Price:

85.95

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

25.08 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

25.08 %

Average Maturity:

    6.46 Years

Effective Duration:

    4.33 Years

Total Net Assets:

$888.53 Million

Net Asset Value:

$10.30

Total Number of Holdings:

1,590

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.