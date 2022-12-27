AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Dec 27, 2022, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2022.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.45 %

2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

0.72 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.68 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.65 %

5) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.65 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.55 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.53 %

8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.50 %

9) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.49 %

10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.454%, 04/15/35

0.48 %



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

7.01 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.06 %

Energy

4.55 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

4.23 %

Services

3.43 %

Communications - Telecommunications

3.38 %

Basic

3.37 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.21 %

Capital Goods

3.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.93 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.60 %

Technology

2.59 %

Transportation - Services

1.17 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.71 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.65 %

Other Industrial

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

49.24 %

Credit Default Swaps

17.00 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

1.88 %

REITs

1.07 %

Brokerage

0.94 %

Banking

0.92 %

Other Finance

0.62 %

Insurance

0.57 %

SUBTOTAL

6.00 %

Utility

Electric

0.44 %

Natural Gas

0.15 %

Other Utility

0.15 %

SUBTOTAL

0.74 %

SUBTOTAL

72.98 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.36 %

Insurance

1.38 %

Finance

0.73 %

REITs

0.28 %

Brokerage

0.12 %

SUBTOTAL

6.87 %

Industrial

Energy

1.17 %

Basic

0.96 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.87 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.58 %

Communications - Media

0.50 %

Technology

0.35 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.34 %

Capital Goods

0.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 %

Other Industrial

0.19 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11 %

Services

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

6.06 %

Utility

Electric

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

13.12 %

Interest Rate Futures

12.31 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.93 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.76 %

Energy

0.65 %

Capital Goods

0.34 %

Technology

0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.13 %

Communications - Media

0.10 %

Services

0.04 %

Transportation - Services

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

4.40 %

Utility

Electric

0.58 %

SUBTOTAL

0.58 %

Financial Institutions

REITs

0.07 %

Insurance

0.04 %

Finance

0.02 %

Other Finance

0.01 %

SUBTOTAL

0.14 %

SUBTOTAL

5.12 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89 %

Technology

0.78 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.71 %

Capital Goods

0.53 %

Energy

0.52 %

Other Industrial

0.31 %

Communications - Media

0.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.12 %

Services

0.11 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

4.47 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.27 %

Finance

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

0.30 %

Utility

Electric

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

4.96 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

3.76 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.40 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.34 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.33 %

SUBTOTAL

4.83 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

4.57 %

SUBTOTAL

4.57 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

3.69 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.78 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

4.50 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

3.89 %

Credit Default Swaps

0.28 %

SUBTOTAL

4.17 %

Global Governments

2.82 %

Total Return Swaps

1.05 %

Common Stocks

0.87 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.74 %

SUBTOTAL

0.74 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.45 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.20 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.19 %

SUBTOTAL

0.19 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.10 %

Interest Rate Swaps

-0.01 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.50 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.50 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.19 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.21 %

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.76 %

U.S. Treasury Bills

0.67 %

SUBTOTAL

2.64 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-12.26 %

Swap Offsets

-21.66 %

SUBTOTAL

-33.92 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

69.07 %

United Kingdom

4.22 %

France

2.53 %

Luxembourg

2.05 %

Germany

1.81 %

Canada

1.76 %

Brazil

1.61 %

Italy

1.35 %

Mexico

1.13 %

Spain

1.09 %

Netherlands

0.77 %

India

0.66 %

Dominican Republic

0.65 %

Switzerland

0.65 %

Australia

0.56 %

Bahrain

0.54 %

Hong Kong

0.54 %

Colombia

0.51 %

Sweden

0.51 %

Israel

0.50 %

Macau

0.48 %

Finland

0.45 %

Cote D'Ivoire

0.44 %

Oman

0.39 %

Ireland

0.38 %

Angola

0.34 %

Nigeria

0.32 %

Peru

0.31 %

China

0.29 %

Senegal

0.28 %

Norway

0.26 %

Gabon

0.23 %

Indonesia

0.20 %

Egypt

0.19 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.18 %

South Africa

0.17 %

Ukraine

0.16 %

Argentina

0.15 %

Denmark

0.15 %

Ecuador

0.15 %

Zambia

0.15 %

Ghana

0.14 %

Japan

0.13 %

Turkey

0.12 %

El Salvador

0.11 %

Guatemala

0.08 %

Venezuela

0.07 %

Jamaica

0.06 %

Chile

0.05 %

Belgium

0.04 %

Bermuda

0.04 %

Kazakhstan

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Morocco

0.04 %

Panama

0.04 %

Cayman Islands

0.02 %

Czech Republic

0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.76 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

US Dollar

100.24 %

Canadian Dollar

0.11 %

Norwegian Krone

0.04 %

Argentine Peso

0.01 %

Mexican Peso

0.01 %

Polish Zloty

0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar

0.01 %

South African Rand

0.01 %

Brazilian Real

-0.01 %

Swiss Franc

-0.01 %

Indian Rupee

-0.01 %

Swedish Krona

-0.01 %

Pound Sterling

-0.03 %

Colombian Peso

-0.10 %

Euro

-0.27 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.25 %

AA

0.77 %

A

1.79 %

BBB

14.02 %

BB

38.69 %

B

28.37 %

CCC

6.90 %

CC

0.13 %

C

0.09 %

D

0.01 %

Not Rated

3.44 %

Short Term Investments

1.43 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.19 %

N/A

-0.70 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

3.92 %

1 To 5 Years

43.80 %

5 To 10 Years

44.05 %

10 To 20 Years

3.23 %

20 To 30 Years

3.37 %

More than 30 Years

0.76 %

Other

0.87 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.31 %

Average Bond Price:

88.02

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

23.99 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

23.99 %

Average Maturity:

    6.23 Years

Effective Duration:

    4.31 Years

Total Net Assets:

$919.09 Million

Net Asset Value:

$10.66

Total Number of Holdings:

1,587

Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and
when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised
by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Also from this source

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. MONTHLY AND...

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics