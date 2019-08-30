AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2019 were $1,135,779,375 as compared with $1,116,969,839 on March 31, 2019 and $1,141,505,744 on June 30, 2018. On June 30, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018







Total Net Assets $1,135,779,375 $1,116,969,839 $1,141,505,744 NAV Per Share $13.17 $12.95 $13.24 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, total net investment income was $15,376,628 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $20,756,451 or $0.24 per share for the same period.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018







Total Net Investment Income $15,376,628 $13,841,124 $18,019,536 Per Share $0.18 $0.16 $0.21







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $20,756,451 $52,990,823 $(27,592,153) Per Share $0.24 $0.61 $(0.32)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

