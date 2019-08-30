AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Aug 30, 2019, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2019 were $1,135,779,375 as compared with $1,116,969,839 on March 31, 2019 and $1,141,505,744 on June 30, 2018. On June 30, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018




Total Net Assets

$1,135,779,375

$1,116,969,839

$1,141,505,744

NAV Per Share

$13.17

$12.95

$13.24

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, total net investment income was $15,376,628 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $20,756,451 or $0.24 per share for the same period.

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2019

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2019

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2018




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$15,376,628

$13,841,124

$18,019,536

Per Share

$0.18

$0.16

$0.21




Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$20,756,451

$52,990,823

$(27,592,153)

Per Share

$0.24

$0.61

$(0.32)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

