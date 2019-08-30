AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings
Aug 30, 2019, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2019 were $1,135,779,375 as compared with $1,116,969,839 on March 31, 2019 and $1,141,505,744 on June 30, 2018. On June 30, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
June 30, 2019
|
March 31, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Total Net Assets
|
$1,135,779,375
|
$1,116,969,839
|
$1,141,505,744
|
NAV Per Share
|
$13.17
|
$12.95
|
$13.24
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, total net investment income was $15,376,628 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $20,756,451 or $0.24 per share for the same period.
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2019
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2019
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2018
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$15,376,628
|
$13,841,124
|
$18,019,536
|
Per Share
|
$0.18
|
$0.16
|
$0.21
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$20,756,451
|
$52,990,823
|
$(27,592,153)
|
Per Share
|
$0.24
|
$0.61
|
$(0.32)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
