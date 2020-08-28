AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings
Aug 28, 2020, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2020 were $1,013,148,125 as compared with $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020 and $1,135,779,375 on June 30, 2019. On June 30, 2020, the net asset value per share was $11.75 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Total Net Assets
|
$1,013,148,125
|
$926,184,406
|
$1,135,779,375
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.75
|
$10.74
|
$13.17
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, total net investment income was $12,695,526 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $91,212,323 or $1.06 per share for the same period.
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2020
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2020
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2019
|
Total Net Investment
|
$12,695,526
|
$12,878,676
|
$15,376,628
|
Per Share
|
$0.15
|
$0.15
|
$0.18
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$91,212,323
|
$(223,349,437)
|
$20,756,451
|
Per Share
|
$1.06
|
$(2.59)
|
$0.24
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
