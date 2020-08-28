AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2020 were $1,013,148,125 as compared with $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020 and $1,135,779,375 on June 30, 2019. On June 30, 2020, the net asset value per share was $11.75 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019







Total Net Assets $1,013,148,125 $926,184,406 $1,135,779,375 NAV Per Share $11.75 $10.74 $13.17 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, total net investment income was $12,695,526 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $91,212,323 or $1.06 per share for the same period.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019







Total Net Investment

Income $12,695,526 $12,878,676 $15,376,628 Per Share $0.15 $0.15 $0.18







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $91,212,323 $(223,349,437) $20,756,451 Per Share $1.06 $(2.59) $0.24

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

