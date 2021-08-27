AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2021 were $1,128,170,999 as compared with $1,102,272,659 on March 31, 2021 and $1,013,148,125 on June 30, 2020. On June 30, 2021, the net asset value per share was $13.08 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020







Total Net Assets $1,128,170,999 $1,102,272,659 $1,013,148,125







NAV Per Share $13.08 $12.78 $11.75







Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, total net investment income was $12,600,304 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $30,242,167 or $0.35 per share for the same period.



First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020







Total Net Investment Income $12,600,304 $13,402,171 $12,695,526 Per Share $0.15 $0.15 $0.15







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/Loss $30,242,167 $(14,658,896) $91,212,323 Per Share $0.35 $(0.17) $1.06

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

