AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

May 31, 2019, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2019 were $1,116,969,839 as compared with $1,068,220,256 on December 31, 2018 and $1,169,160,724 on March 31, 2018. On March 31, 2019, the net asset value per share was $12.95 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018




Total Net Assets

$1,116,969,839

$1,068,220,256

$1,169,160,724

NAV Per Share

$12.95

$12.39

$13.56

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019, total net investment income was $13,841,124 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $52,990,823 or $0.61 per share for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2019

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2018

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2018




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$13,841,124

$16,525,173

$19,765,438

Per Share

$0.16

$0.19

$0.23




Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$52,990,823

$(73,998,441)

$(33,970,979)

Per Share

$0.61

$(0.86)

$(0.39)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

You just read:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

May 31, 2019, 16:06 ET