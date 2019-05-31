AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
May 31, 2019, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2019 were $1,116,969,839 as compared with $1,068,220,256 on December 31, 2018 and $1,169,160,724 on March 31, 2018. On March 31, 2019, the net asset value per share was $12.95 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2018
|
Total Net Assets
|
$1,116,969,839
|
$1,068,220,256
|
$1,169,160,724
|
NAV Per Share
|
$12.95
|
$12.39
|
$13.56
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019, total net investment income was $13,841,124 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $52,990,823 or $0.61 per share for the same period.
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2019
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2018
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2018
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$13,841,124
|
$16,525,173
|
$19,765,438
|
Per Share
|
$0.16
|
$0.19
|
$0.23
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$52,990,823
|
$(73,998,441)
|
$(33,970,979)
|
Per Share
|
$0.61
|
$(0.86)
|
$(0.39)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Share this article