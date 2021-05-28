AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
May 28, 2021, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2021 were $1,102,272,659 as compared with $1,120,473,231 on December 31, 2020 and $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020. On March 31, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.78 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Total Net Assets
|
$1,102,272,659
|
$1,120,473,231
|
$926,184,406
|
NAV Per Share
|
$12.78
|
$12.99
|
$10.74
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, total net investment income was $13,402,171 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(14,658,612) or $(0.17) per share for the same period.
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2021
|
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2020
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2020
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$13,402,171
|
$11,900,996
|
$12,878,676
|
Per Share
|
$0.15
|
$0.14
|
$0.15
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$(14,658,896)
|
$77,583,147
|
$(223,349,437)
|
Per Share
|
$(0.17)
|
$0.90
|
$(2.59)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
