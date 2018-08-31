AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2018 were $1,143,775,887, as compared with $1,141,505,744 on June 30, 2018 and $1,212,324,876 on September 30, 2017. On September 30, 2018, the net asset value per share was $13.26 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017




Total Net Assets

$1,143,775,887

$1,141,505,744

$1,212,324,876

NAV Per Share

$13.26

$13.24

$14.06

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018, total net investment income was $16,125,662 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $4,214,714 or $0.04 per share for the same period.

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2018

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2018

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2017




Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$16,125,662

$18,019,536

$15,257,853

Per Share

$0.19

$0.21

$0.17




Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$4,214,714

$(27,592,153)

$10,582,326

Per Share

$0.04

$(0.32)

$0.13

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

           

