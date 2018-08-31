AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2018 were $1,143,775,887, as compared with $1,141,505,744 on June 30, 2018 and $1,212,324,876 on September 30, 2017. On September 30, 2018, the net asset value per share was $13.26 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
September 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2017
|
Total Net Assets
|
$1,143,775,887
|
$1,141,505,744
|
$1,212,324,876
|
NAV Per Share
|
$13.26
|
$13.24
|
$14.06
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018, total net investment income was $16,125,662 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $4,214,714 or $0.04 per share for the same period.
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2018
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2018
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2017
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$16,125,662
|
$18,019,536
|
$15,257,853
|
Per Share
|
$0.19
|
$0.21
|
$0.17
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$4,214,714
|
$(27,592,153)
|
$10,582,326
|
Per Share
|
$0.04
|
$(0.32)
|
$0.13
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
