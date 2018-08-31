AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2018 were $1,143,775,887, as compared with $1,141,505,744 on June 30, 2018 and $1,212,324,876 on September 30, 2017. On September 30, 2018, the net asset value per share was $13.26 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017







Total Net Assets $1,143,775,887 $1,141,505,744 $1,212,324,876 NAV Per Share $13.26 $13.24 $14.06 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018, total net investment income was $16,125,662 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $4,214,714 or $0.04 per share for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2017







Total Net Investment Income $16,125,662 $18,019,536 $15,257,853 Per Share $0.19 $0.21 $0.17







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $4,214,714 $(27,592,153) $10,582,326 Per Share $0.04 $(0.32) $0.13

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

