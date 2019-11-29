AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2019 were $1,135,169,486 as compared with $1,135,779,375 on June 30, 2019 and $1,143,775,887 on September 30, 2018. On September 30, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.16 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018







Total Net Assets $1,135,169,486 $1,135,779,375 $1,143,775,887 NAV Per Share $13.16 $13.17 $13.26 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, total net investment income was $14,170,249 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $2,157,697 or $0.03 per share for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2018







Total Net Investment Income $14,170,249 $15,376,628 $16,125,662 Per Share $0.16 $0.18 $0.19







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $2,157,697 $20,756,451 $4,214,714 Per Share $0.03 $0.24 $0.04

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

