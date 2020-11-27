AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Nov 27, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2020 were $1,047,933,220 as compared with $1,013,148,125 on June 30, 2020 and $1,135,169,486 on September 30, 2019. On September 30, 2020, the net asset value per share was $12.15 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2019




Total Net Assets

$1,047,933,220

$1,013,148,125

$1,135,169,486

NAV Per Share

$12.15

$11.75

$13.16

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020, total net investment income was $13,182,392 or $0.15 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $38,546,836 or $0.45 per share for the same period.

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2020

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2020

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2019




Total Net Investment Income                                         

$13,182,392

$12,695,526

$14,170,249

Per Share

$0.15

$0.15

$0.16




Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$38,546,836

$91,212,323

$2,157,697

Per Share

$0.45

$1.06

$0.03

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.                                                                              

