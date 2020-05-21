AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Conference Call
May 21, 2020, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, May 22, 2020. Representatives of the above-mentioned Fund will lead the discussion during the live conference call.
Persons interested in listening to the conference call live may access the call by dialing 1-888-377-8544 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. Please indicate you are calling for the "AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Conference Call" conference ID #4176735.
A digitized replay of the call will also be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 22, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. on June 22, 2020. Persons interested in listening to the replay of the call may access it by dialing 1-855-859-2056. The Access Code is 4176735. In addition, a written summary of the call will be available on our website, www.abglobal.com, within 24 hours of broadcast.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
