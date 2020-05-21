NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, May 22, 2020. Representatives of the above-mentioned Fund will lead the discussion during the live conference call.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call live may access the call by dialing 1-888-377-8544 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. Please indicate you are calling for the "AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Conference Call" conference ID #4176735.