AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
Oct 25, 2022, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2022.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
|
2.55 %
|
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
|
2.35 %
|
3) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
|
1.72 %
|
4) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
|
1.71 %
|
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
|
1.69 %
|
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
|
1.66 %
|
7) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
|
1.64 %
|
8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
|
1.56 %
|
9) Virginia Small Business Financing Authority Series 2022 3.00%, 01/01/41
|
1.46 %
|
10) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
|
1.45 %
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
22.34 %
|
Airport
|
8.81 %
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
6.30 %
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
5.70 %
|
Electric Utility
|
5.35 %
|
Higher Education - Private
|
2.74 %
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
2.60 %
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
2.53 %
|
Water & Sewer
|
2.51 %
|
Prepay Energy
|
2.50 %
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
1.80 %
|
Port
|
1.46 %
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
0.51 %
|
Higher Education - Public
|
0.49 %
|
Senior Living
|
0.23 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
65.87 %
|
Tax Supported
|
Special Tax
|
16.72 %
|
State G.O.
|
8.05 %
|
Local G.O.
|
1.85 %
|
State Lease
|
1.12 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
27.74 %
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
3.50 %
|
Cash & Cash Equivalents
|
Funds and Investment Trusts
|
1.40 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
1.40 %
|
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
1.05 %
|
Asset-Backed
|
Housing - Multi-Family
|
0.44 %
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.44 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Illinois
|
12.45 %
|
California
|
10.30 %
|
New York
|
8.74 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
6.76 %
|
New Jersey
|
6.28 %
|
Wisconsin
|
5.86 %
|
Florida
|
5.42 %
|
Connecticut
|
4.99 %
|
Texas
|
3.28 %
|
South Carolina
|
3.00 %
|
Michigan
|
2.98 %
|
Alabama
|
2.64 %
|
Virginia
|
2.14 %
|
Ohio
|
2.04 %
|
Colorado
|
1.85 %
|
Oklahoma
|
1.71 %
|
Georgia
|
1.64 %
|
Nebraska
|
1.64 %
|
Minnesota
|
1.59 %
|
North Carolina
|
1.58 %
|
Tennessee
|
1.41 %
|
Arizona
|
1.39 %
|
Utah
|
1.18 %
|
Maryland
|
1.07 %
|
District of Columbia
|
1.03 %
|
New Hampshire
|
1.02 %
|
Iowa
|
0.87 %
|
Kansas
|
0.83 %
|
West Virginia
|
0.65 %
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.48 %
|
Indiana
|
0.44 %
|
Hawaii
|
0.42 %
|
Arkansas
|
0.33 %
|
Louisiana
|
0.19 %
|
Washington
|
0.14 %
|
Massachusetts
|
0.12 %
|
South Dakota
|
0.12 %
|
Kentucky
|
0.02 %
|
Other
|
1.40 %
|
Total Investments
|
100.00 %
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
5.03 %
|
AA
|
27.96 %
|
A
|
33.82 %
|
BBB
|
23.73 %
|
BB
|
3.63 %
|
D
|
0.22 %
|
Not Rated
|
0.71 %
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
3.50 %
|
Short Term Investments
|
1.40 %
|
Total
|
100.00 %
|
Bonds by Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 Year
|
1.66 %
|
1 To 5 Years
|
5.38 %
|
5 To 10 Years
|
15.51 %
|
10 To 20 Years
|
32.08 %
|
20 To 30 Years
|
34.86 %
|
More than 30 Years
|
10.51 %
|
Other
|
0.00 %
|
Total Net Assets
|
100.00 %
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
12.68 %
|
Average Coupon:
|
4.63 %
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00 %
|
Investment Operations:
|
1.20 %
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00 %
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.63 %
|
VMTP Shares:
|
41.02 %
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
46.85%*
|
Average Maturity:
|
13.16 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
8.46 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$333.88 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$11.62
|
Total Number of Holdings:
|
192
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
5.00 %
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.63% through the use of tender option bonds, 41.02% in issued and outstanding
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
