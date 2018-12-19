AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

News provided by

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Dec 28, 2018, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2018.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2018 were $490,555,348 as compared with $505,033,338 on July 31 2018, and $521,571,109 on October 31, 2017.  On October 31, 2018, the net asset value per share of common stock was $13.86 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

October 31, 2018

July 31, 2018

October 31, 2017

Total Net Assets

$490,555,348

$505,033,338

$521,571,109

NAV Per Share

$13.86

$14.36

$14.94

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period July 31, 2018 through October 31, 2018, total net investment income was $4,297,472 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($14,273,226) or ($0.50) per share of common stock for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2018

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2018

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2017

Total Net Investment 
     Income

$4,297,472

$4,474,454

$4,640,196

Per Share

$0.15

$0.16

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

   Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($14,273,226)

$4,620,961

($629,470)

Per Share

($0.50)

$0.16

($0.02)




* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Also from this source

Dec 19, 2018, 16:06 ET AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces...

Dec 14, 2018, 16:15 ET AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

News provided by

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Dec 28, 2018, 16:06 ET