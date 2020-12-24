AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
Dec 24, 2020, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2020 were $429,461,776 as compared with $438,626,913 on July 31, 2020, and $437,837,570 on October 31, 2019. On October 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.94 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
October 31, 2020
|
July 31, 2020
|
October 31, 2019
|
Total Net Assets
|
$429,461,776
|
$438,626,913
|
$437,837,570
|
NAV Per Share
|
$14.94
|
$15.26
|
$15.23
|
Shares Outstanding
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
For the period August 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,428,309 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($9,000,579) or ($0.31) per share of common stock for the same period.
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2020
|
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2020
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
October 31, 2019
|
Total Net Investment Income
|
$4,428,309
|
$4,698,453
|
$3,673,320
|
Per Share
|
$0.15
|
$0.16
|
$0.13
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
($9,000,579)
|
$39,629,577
|
1,910,723
|
Per Share
|
($0.31)
|
$1.38
|
$0.07
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
