AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2020 were $398,667,599 as compared with $448,877,397 on January 31, 2020, and $426,858,609 on April 30, 2019. On April 30, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $13.87 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.





April 30, 2020

January 31, 2020

April 30, 2019 Total Net Assets

$398,677,599

$448,877,397

$426,858,609 NAV Per Share

$13.87

$15.62

$14.75 Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020, total net investment income was $3,536,783 or $0.12 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($44,635,062) or ($1.55) per share of common stock for the same period.





Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2020

First Quarter Ended January 31, 2020

Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 Total Net Investment Income

$3,536,783

$4,089,275

$3,719,936 Per Share

$0.12

$0.14

$0.13 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($44,635,062)

$10,900,969

$18,610,684 Per Share

($1.55)

$0.38

$0.65



* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

