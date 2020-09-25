AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Sep 25, 2020, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020.
Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2020 were $438,626,913 as compared with $398,677,599 on April 30, 2020, and $438,958,790 on July 31, 2019. On July 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.26 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
July 31, 2020
|
April 30, 2020
|
July 31, 2019
|
Total Net Assets
|
$438,626,913
|
$398,677,599
|
$438,958,790
|
NAV Per Share
|
$15.26
|
$13.87
|
$15.18
|
Shares Outstanding
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
For the period May 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,698,453 or $0.16 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $39,629,577 or $1.38 per share of common stock for the same period.
|
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2020
|
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2020
|
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2019
|
Total Net Investment Income
|
$4,698,453
|
$3,536,783
|
$3,784,240
|
Per Share
|
$0.16
|
$0.12
|
$0.13
|
Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
$39,629,577
|
($44,635,062)
|
$12,283,811
|
Per Share
|
$1.38
|
($1.55)
|
$0.43
|
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
