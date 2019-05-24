AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2019.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35 2.55% 2.55% 2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29 2.25% 3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 2.07% 4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42 1.86% 5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46 1.70% 6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30 1.68% 7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58 1.64% 8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48 1.60% 9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39 1.51% 10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46 1.46%











Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio % Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit

17.38% Airport

9.74% Toll Roads/Transit

7.42% Electric Utility

4.70% Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.58% Water & Sewer

3.07% Prepay Energy

2.55% Higher Education - Public

1.78% Port

1.51% Tobacco Securitization

1.46% Industrial Development - Utility

1.06% Higher Education - Private

0.59% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.27% Senior Living

0.26% Industrial Development - Industry

0.19% SUBTOTAL

56.56% Tax Supported



Special Tax

17.90% State G.O.

6.64% Local G.O.

3.37% Tax-Supported State Lease

3.02% Assessment District

2.09% Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.80% SUBTOTAL

33.82% Prerefunded/ETM

8.83% Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed

0.79% SUBTOTAL

0.79% Total

100.00%











State Breakdown

Portfolio % California

12.54% New York

11.89% Pennsylvania

7.85% Illinois

7.41% New Jersey

7.06% Michigan

6.97% Texas

6.16% Connecticut

5.42% Florida

4.28% South Carolina

3.05% Massachusetts

2.47% Alabama

2.38% Nebraska

1.86% Wisconsin

1.64% North Carolina

1.58% Minnesota

1.47% Oklahoma

1.47% Washington

1.35% Tennessee

1.21% Utah

1.19% Hawaii

1.18% Colorado

1.12% Maryland

1.10% District of Columbia

1.00% Georgia

0.92% Ohio

0.90% Kansas

0.85% Kentucky

0.83% Oregon

0.79% Arizona

0.69% West Virginia

0.65% Arkansas

0.33% Indiana

0.20% Iowa

0.19% Total Investments

100.00%











Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio % AAA

8.14% AA

32.72% A

35.84% BBB

12.68% BB

0.49% B

0.46% D

0.00% Not Rated

0.84% Pre-refunded Bonds

8.83% Total Investments

100.00%











Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

0.00% 1 to 5 years

1.74% 5 to 10 years

14.72% 10 to 20 years

43.77% 20 to 30 years

35.60% More Than 30 years

4.17% Other

0.00% Total Investments

100.00%











Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:

10.27% Average Coupon:

5.14% Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

0.00% Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.43% Tender Option Bonds:

4.05% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 35.50% Total Fund Leverage:

39.98%* Average Effective Maturity:

5.68 Years Effective Duration:

4.94 Years Total Net Assets:

$426.86 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$14.75 Number of Holdings:

158 Portfolio Turnover:

22%





* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.05% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.430% in issued and outstanding APS,35.50% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.





** Includes $2,750,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $229,375,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.







The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

