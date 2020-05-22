AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

May 22, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2020.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.48%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.31%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority    Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)

2.13%

4) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

1.90%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.79%

6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.72%

7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.70%

8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.69%

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.51%

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp.    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.45%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

19.45%

Airport

8.91%

Toll Roads/Transit

7.06%

Electric Utility

4.95%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.66%

Water & Sewer

3.14%

Prepay Energy

2.60%

Tobacco Securitization

1.45%

Higher Education - Public

1.13%

Industrial Development - Utility

1.01%

Port

0.71%

Higher Education - Private

0.71%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.28%

Senior Living

0.23%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

56.47%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

18.65%

State G.O.

7.52%

Local G.O.

3.39%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.21%

Assessment District

2.21%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.57%

SUBTOTAL

34.55%

Prerefunded/ETM

7.89%

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.80%

SUBTOTAL

0.80%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.29%

SUBTOTAL

0.29%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

11.85%

California

11.13%

Illinois

9.39%

Pennsylvania

7.79%

New Jersey

7.57%

Connecticut

5.72%

Florida

5.48%

Texas

4.81%

Michigan

4.59%

South Carolina

3.10%

Massachusetts

2.54%

Alabama

2.50%

Nebraska

1.90%

Colorado

1.85%

Oklahoma

1.77%

Wisconsin

1.69%

North Carolina

1.55%

Minnesota

1.48%

Tennessee

1.25%

Hawaii

1.19%

Utah

1.18%

Georgia

1.09%

Maryland

1.09%

District of Columbia

1.03%

Ohio

1.00%

Guam

0.88%

Kansas

0.85%

Kentucky

0.84%

Arizona

0.70%

West Virginia

0.64%

Puerto Rico

0.46%

Arkansas

0.33%

Indiana

0.20%

Iowa

0.18%

Louisiana

0.15%

New Hampshire

0.12%

Oregon

0.11%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

6.21%

AA

29.44%

A

38.82%

BBB

14.46%

BB

1.68%

D

0.28%

Not Rated

1.22%

Pre-refunded Bonds

7.89%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.00%

1 to 5 years

1.09%

5 to 10 years

16.81%

10 to 20 years

44.32%

20 to 30 years

32.09%

More Than 30 years

5.69%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

10.48%

Average Coupon:

5.17%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

4.23%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

37.48%

Total Fund Leverage:

41.71%*

Average Effective Maturity:

6.41  Years

Effective Duration:

5.27  Years

Total Net Assets:

$398.68 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$13.87

Number of Holdings:

169

Portfolio Turnover:

14%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.23% through the use of tender option bonds, 37.48%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

