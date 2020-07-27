AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
Jul 27, 2020, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30,2020.
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
|
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
|
Portfolio %
|
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
|
2.48%
|
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
|
2.25%
|
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)
|
2.03%
|
4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
|
1.99%
|
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
|
1.74%
|
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
|
1.69%
|
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
|
1.67%
|
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
|
1.65%
|
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
|
1.52%
|
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
|
1.48%
|
Sector/Industry Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
Revenue
|
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
|
19.83%
|
Airport
|
8.89%
|
Toll Roads/Transit
|
6.99%
|
Electric Utility
|
4.90%
|
Revenue - Miscellaneous
|
4.69%
|
Water & Sewer
|
3.04%
|
Prepay Energy
|
2.67%
|
Tobacco Securitization
|
1.52%
|
Higher Education - Public
|
1.08%
|
Higher Education - Private
|
0.74%
|
Port
|
0.71%
|
Industrial Development - Utility
|
0.47%
|
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
|
0.27%
|
Senior Living
|
0.24%
|
Industrial Development - Industry
|
0.18%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
56.22%
|
Tax Supported
|
Special Tax
|
18.41%
|
State G.O.
|
7.65%
|
Local G.O.
|
3.32%
|
Tax-Supported State Lease
|
2.33%
|
Assessment District
|
2.15%
|
Tax-Supported Local Lease
|
0.57%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
34.43%
|
Prerefunded/ETM
|
7.57%
|
Insured/Guaranteed
|
Guaranteed
|
0.79%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.79%
|
Cash Equivalents
|
Investment Companies
|
0.68%
|
SUBTOTAL
|
0.68%
|
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
|
0.31%
|
Total
|
100.00%
|
State Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
New York
|
11.58%
|
California
|
10.82%
|
Illinois
|
9.85%
|
Pennsylvania
|
7.83%
|
New Jersey
|
7.70%
|
Connecticut
|
5.62%
|
Florida
|
5.48%
|
Texas
|
4.69%
|
Michigan
|
3.94%
|
South Carolina
|
3.13%
|
Alabama
|
2.46%
|
Massachusetts
|
2.43%
|
Nebraska
|
1.99%
|
Colorado
|
1.86%
|
Oklahoma
|
1.79%
|
Wisconsin
|
1.69%
|
North Carolina
|
1.58%
|
Minnesota
|
1.50%
|
Tennessee
|
1.31%
|
Utah
|
1.21%
|
Hawaii
|
1.15%
|
Georgia
|
1.10%
|
Maryland
|
1.08%
|
Ohio
|
1.02%
|
District of Columbia
|
1.00%
|
Guam
|
0.87%
|
Kansas
|
0.86%
|
Kentucky
|
0.82%
|
Arizona
|
0.68%
|
West Virginia
|
0.66%
|
Puerto Rico
|
0.50%
|
Arkansas
|
0.33%
|
Indiana
|
0.20%
|
Iowa
|
0.18%
|
Louisiana
|
0.17%
|
New Hampshire
|
0.13%
|
Oregon
|
0.11%
|
Other
|
0.68%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Credit Quality Breakdown
|
Portfolio %
|
AAA
|
6.08%
|
AA
|
28.82%
|
A
|
37.08%
|
BBB
|
17.08%
|
BB
|
1.69%
|
D
|
0.27%
|
Not Rated
|
0.73%
|
Pre-refunded Bonds
|
7.57%
|
Short-Term Investments
|
0.68%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Bonds By Maturity
|
Portfolio %
|
Less than 1 year
|
0.68%
|
1 to 5 years
|
1.06%
|
5 to 10 years
|
18.39%
|
10 to 20 years
|
41.36%
|
20 to 30 years
|
33.98%
|
More Than 30 years
|
4.53%
|
Other
|
0.00%
|
Total Investments
|
100.00%
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
AMT Percent:
|
10.30%
|
Average Coupon:
|
5.12%
|
Percentage of Leverage:
|
Bank Borrowing:
|
0.00%
|
Investment Operations:
|
0.00%
|
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
|
0.00%
|
Tender Option Bonds:
|
4.03%
|
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
|
35.70%
|
Total Fund Leverage:
|
39.73%*
|
Average Effective Maturity:
|
5.40 Years
|
Effective Duration:
|
4.76 Years
|
Total Net Assets:
|
$428.26 Million**
|
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
|
$14.52
|
Number of Holdings:
|
169
|
Portfolio Turnover:
|
14%
|
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.03% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.70% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
|
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
|
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.