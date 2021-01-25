AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Jan 25, 2021, 16:25 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2020.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.54%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.17%

3) Central Plains Energy Project  Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.11%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.73%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.68%

6) Massachusetts School Building Authority    Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32 (Prerefunded/ETM)

1.65%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.61%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.60%

9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.56%

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.48%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

21.07%

Airport

8.08%

Toll Roads/Transit

6.96%

Electric Utility

4.82%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.76%

Water & Sewer

2.93%

Prepay Energy

2.78%

Tobacco Securitization

1.56%

Higher Education - Public

1.05%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

0.94%

Higher Education - Private

0.76%

Port

0.70%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.47%

Senior Living

0.25%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

57.32%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

18.68%

State G.O.

7.68%

Local G.O.

2.49%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.42%

Assessment District

2.08%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.56%

SUBTOTAL

33.91%

Prerefunded/ETM

7.65%

Insured/Guaranteed

Guaranteed

0.77%

SUBTOTAL

0.77%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.32%

SUBTOTAL

0.32%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.03%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

12.48%

California

10.49%

Illinois

10.08%

New Jersey

7.79%

Pennsylvania

7.37%

Connecticut

5.48%

Florida

5.46%

Texas

4.60%

Michigan

3.84%

South Carolina

3.15%

Wisconsin

2.52%

Alabama

2.43%

Nebraska

2.11%

Massachusetts

2.03%

Colorado

1.84%

Oklahoma

1.79%

North Carolina

1.62%

Minnesota

1.55%

Tennessee

1.37%

Arizona

1.33%

Utah

1.20%

Georgia

1.10%

Maryland

1.10%

Ohio

1.05%

District of Columbia

0.97%

Kansas

0.87%

Guam

0.85%

Kentucky

0.81%

West Virginia

0.68%

Puerto Rico

0.52%

Hawaii

0.41%

Arkansas

0.32%

Indiana

0.19%

Iowa

0.19%

Louisiana

0.18%

New Hampshire

0.13%

Oregon

0.10%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

5.51%

AA

28.27%

A

38.16%

BBB

17.63%

BB

1.71%

D

0.27%

Not Rated

0.77%

Pre-refunded Bonds

7.65%

Short-Term Investments

0.03%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.03%

1 to 5 years

1.19%

5 to 10 years

22.56%

10 to 20 years

35.81%

20 to 30 years

36.00%

More Than 30 years

4.41%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

10.06%

Average Coupon:

5.05%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

3.95%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.91%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.86%*

Average Effective Maturity:

5.04  Years

Effective Duration:

4.54  Years

Total Net Assets:

$443.24 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.24

Number of Holdings:

174

Portfolio Turnover:

6%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.95% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.91%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

