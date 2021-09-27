AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31,2021.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings Portfolio % 1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016-A 5.25%, 11/15/35 2.47% 2) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017-A 5.00%, 9/01/42 2.10% 3) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29 2.09% 4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46 1.74% 5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority AGM Series 2018 5.00%, 7/01/58 1.69% 6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48 1.58% 7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 7/01/30 1.54% 8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46 1.53% 9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 6/15/50 1.52% 10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39 1.46%



Sector/Industry Breakdown Portfolio % Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit 21.99% Airport 8.02% Toll Roads/Transit 6.30% Electric Utility 5.21% Revenue - Miscellaneous 4.68% Prepay Energy 2.74% Water & Sewer 2.11% Tobacco Securitization 1.53% Higher Education - Public 1.00% Higher Education - Private 0.93% Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public 0.92% Port 0.69% Industrial Development - Utility 0.46% Senior Living 0.26% Industrial Development - Industry 0.19% SUBTOTAL 57.03% Tax Supported

Special Tax 18.05% State G.O. 7.68% Local G.O. 2.47% Tax-Supported State Lease 2.44% Assessment District 2.06% Tax-Supported Local Lease 0.55% SUBTOTAL 33.25% Prerefunded/ETM 8.81% Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family 0.66% SUBTOTAL 0.66% Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies 0.25% SUBTOTAL 0.25% Total 100.00%



State Breakdown Portfolio % New York 11.44% California 10.60% Illinois 10.30% New Jersey 8.15% Pennsylvania 7.68% Florida 5.37% Connecticut 5.30% Texas 4.70% Michigan 3.77% South Carolina 3.08% Wisconsin 2.91% Alabama 2.43% Nebraska 2.10% Colorado 1.81% Oklahoma 1.80% Georgia 1.62% North Carolina 1.59% Minnesota 1.51% Massachusetts 1.39% Tennessee 1.38% Arizona 1.29% Utah 1.20% Maryland 1.07% Ohio 1.05% District of Columbia 0.94% Kansas 0.86% Guam 0.83% Kentucky 0.80% West Virginia 0.66% Puerto Rico 0.53% Hawaii 0.41% Arkansas 0.32% Indiana 0.19% Iowa 0.19% Louisiana 0.18% Washington 0.17% New Hampshire 0.13% Other 0.25% Total Investments 100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown Portfolio % AAA 4.50% AA 30.78% A 33.28% BBB 19.08% BB 2.23% D 0.28% Not Rated 0.79% Pre-refunded Bonds 8.81% Short-Term Investments 0.25% Total Investments 100.00%



Bonds By Maturity Portfolio % Less than 1 year 0.25% 1 to 5 years 1.79% 5 to 10 years 22.94% 10 to 20 years 33.99% 20 to 30 years 36.12% More Than 30 years 4.91% Other 0.00% Total Investments 100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent: 9.84% Average Coupon: 5.01% Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing: 0.00% Investment Operations: 0.70% Auction Preferred Shares (APS): 0.00% Tender Option Bonds: 3.91% Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs): 34.58% Total Fund Leverage: 39.19%* Average Effective Maturity: 4.60 Years Effective Duration: N/A Total Net Assets: $447.69 Million** Common Stock Net Asset Value: $15.57 Number of Holdings: 185 Portfolio Turnover: 6%

* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.91% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.58% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.700% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

