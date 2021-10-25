AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30, 2021.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Dedicated Tax Fund)  Series 2016-A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.48%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012-A  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.11%

3) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))  Series 2017-A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.07%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.74%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority  AGM  Series 2018  5.00%, 7/01/58

1.70%

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.59%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013-B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.56%

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.53%

9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority    Series 2020  5.00%, 6/15/50

1.51%

10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.47%


Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

22.05%

Airport

8.06%

Toll Roads/Transit

6.34%

Electric Utility

5.24%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

4.71%

Prepay Energy

2.72%

Water & Sewer

2.13%

Tobacco Securitization

1.53%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.08%

Higher Education - Public

1.01%

Higher Education - Private

0.93%

Port

0.69%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.46%

Senior Living

0.26%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

57.40%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

17.36%

State G.O.

7.72%

Local G.O.

2.48%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.45%

Assessment District

2.08%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

32.64%

Prerefunded/ETM

9.27%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.66%

SUBTOTAL

0.66%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.03%

Total

100.00%


State Breakdown

Portfolio %

New York

11.50%

California

10.69%

Illinois

10.32%

New Jersey

8.35%

Pennsylvania

7.70%

Connecticut

5.34%

Florida

5.00%

Texas

4.74%

Michigan

3.80%

South Carolina

3.09%

Wisconsin

2.90%

Alabama

2.44%

Nebraska

2.07%

Colorado

1.82%

Oklahoma

1.81%

Georgia

1.62%

North Carolina

1.60%

Minnesota

1.51%

Massachusetts

1.40%

Tennessee

1.39%

Arizona

1.29%

Utah

1.20%

Maryland

1.08%

Ohio

1.06%

District of Columbia

0.95%

Kansas

0.86%

Guam

0.83%

Kentucky

0.81%

West Virginia

0.67%

Puerto Rico

0.53%

Hawaii

0.41%

Arkansas

0.33%

Indiana

0.19%

Iowa

0.19%

Louisiana

0.18%

Washington

0.17%

New Hampshire

0.13%

Other

0.03%

Total Investments

100.00%


Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

4.54%

AA

30.20%

A

33.37%

BBB

19.28%

BB

2.24%

D

0.28%

Not Rated

0.79%

Pre-refunded Bonds

9.27%

Short-Term Investments

0.03%

Total Investments

100.00%


Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.03%

1 to 5 years

1.67%

5 to 10 years

22.88%

10 to 20 years

34.17%

20 to 30 years

36.18%

More Than 30 years

5.07%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%


Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

9.87%

Average Coupon:

5.04%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.34%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

3.95%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.97%

Total Fund Leverage:

39.26%*

Average Effective Maturity:

4.54  Years

Effective Duration:

4.15  Years

Total Net Assets:

$441.27 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.35

Number of Holdings:

184

Portfolio Turnover:

6%


* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.95% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.97%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.340% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

