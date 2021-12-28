AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Dec 28, 2021, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2021.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.






Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Dedicated Tax Fund)  Series 2016-A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.48%

2) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/(The))  Series 2017-A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.12%

3) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012-A  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.10%

4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.75%

5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM  Series 2018  5.00%, 7/01/58

1.71%

6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018-A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.58%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013-B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.55%

8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018-A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.52%

9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority    Series 2020  5.00%, 6/15/50

1.52%

10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority  (CHF-Irvine LLC)  Series 2021  3.00%, 5/15/54

1.50%



Sector/Industry Breakdown

Portfolio %

Revenue

Health Care - Not-for-Profit

22.09%

Airport

7.77%

Revenue - Miscellaneous

6.03%

Toll Roads/Transit

5.74%

Electric Utility

5.24%

Prepay Energy

2.77%

Water & Sewer

2.12%

Higher Education - Private

1.71%

Tobacco Securitization

1.52%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public

1.10%

Higher Education - Public

1.01%

Port

0.69%

Industrial Development - Utility

0.46%

Senior Living

0.26%

Industrial Development - Industry

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

58.70%

Tax Supported

Special Tax

17.42%

State G.O.

7.72%

Local G.O.

2.47%

Tax-Supported State Lease

2.44%

Assessment District

2.06%

Tax-Supported Local Lease

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

32.66%

Prerefunded/ETM

7.72%

Asset-Backed

Housing - Multi-Family

0.65%

SUBTOTAL

0.65%

Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

0.27%

SUBTOTAL

0.27%

Total

100.00%



State Breakdown

Portfolio %

California

12.14%

New York

11.30%

Illinois

11.11%

New Jersey

8.31%

Pennsylvania

7.72%

Connecticut

5.32%

Florida

4.79%

Michigan

3.78%

Texas

3.51%

South Carolina

3.09%

Wisconsin

2.92%

Alabama

2.45%

Nebraska

2.12%

Colorado

1.82%

Oklahoma

1.80%

Georgia

1.63%

North Carolina

1.60%

Minnesota

1.52%

Tennessee

1.39%

Arizona

1.29%

Utah

1.21%

Maryland

1.09%

Ohio

1.06%

District of Columbia

0.94%

Kansas

0.87%

Guam

0.83%

Kentucky

0.80%

West Virginia

0.67%

Massachusetts

0.53%

Puerto Rico

0.53%

Hawaii

0.41%

Arkansas

0.32%

Indiana

0.19%

Iowa

0.19%

Louisiana

0.18%

Washington

0.17%

New Hampshire

0.13%

Other

0.27%

Total Investments

100.00%



Credit Quality Breakdown

Portfolio %

AAA

4.50%

AA

31.33%

A

33.66%

BBB

19.21%

BB

2.24%

D

0.28%

Not Rated

0.79%

Pre-refunded Bonds

7.72%

Short-Term Investments

0.27%

Total Investments

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.27%

1 to 5 years

1.66%

5 to 10 years

22.70%

10 to 20 years

31.61%

20 to 30 years

37.15%

More Than 30 years

6.61%

Other

0.00%

Total Investments

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

AMT Percent:

9.88%

Average Coupon:

4.93%

Percentage of Leverage:

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.34%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

3.95%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.98%

Total Fund Leverage:

39.27%*

Average Effective Maturity:

4.55  Years

Effective Duration:

N/A

Total Net Assets:

$441.87 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:

$15.26

Number of Holdings:

181

Portfolio Turnover:

6%



* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.95% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.98%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.340% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

