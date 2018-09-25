AllianceRx Walgreens Prime names new chief human resources officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime , a leading specialty and home delivery pharmacy, announced today it has named Marcelie "Tuck" Tucker as chief human resources officer.

Tucker, who was most recently vice president of human resources with Dover Corporation's refrigeration and food equipment segment, will join the executive leadership team based in the company's Orlando headquarters.

Tucker joins AllianceRx Walgreens Prime with more than 20 years of human resources experience, mostly with operations-based and manufacturing companies known for having best-in-class human resource practices. A proven human resources professional, he brings experience strengthening company culture including diversity training, launching leadership development and succession planning, and driving human resources efficiencies to avoid loss of people and resources.

"Tuck's experience leading programs that benefit employees and working under a similar governance structure as AllianceRx Walgreens Prime make him a great choice for our organization," says AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Chief Executive Officer, Joel Wright. "We're a company with a lot of potential and opportunity, and I know Tuck will bring big ideas to strengthen and engage our teams."

Tucker received his Master of Science and Bachelor of Science from Clemson University.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime ( alliancerxwp.com ) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley | adrienne.foley@alliancerxwp.com | 612.777.6259

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

