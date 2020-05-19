AllianceRx Walgreens Prime one of only two specialty pharmacies to distribute Vyepti™, the first and only intravenous preventive treatment for migraine

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lundbeck, a global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain diseases, has named AllianceRx Walgreens Prime one of only two specialty pharmacies to distribute its newest medication for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults. The medication, Vyepti™ (eptinezumab-jjmr), is the first and only intravenous preventive treatment for migraine.

Migraine is a complex and incapacitating neurological disease characterized by recurrent episodes of severe headaches. An array of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light or sound typically accompany the headache. It is estimated to affect approximately 39 million people in the U.S. and more than 1.3 billion worldwide, impacting three times as many women than men.

"We are pleased that Lundbeck chose AllianceRx Walgreens Prime as one of two partners to offer this new migraine medication," says Tracey James, senior vice president, pharmacy services, at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "Because we have a proven track record in supporting other limited distribution drugs with them, we are able to be a true partner that is always willing to collaborate to improve patient outcomes."

In addition, the following limited distribution drugs are available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime:

Palforzia™ (Peanut ( Arachis hypogaea ) Allergen Powder-dnfp), manufactured by Aimmune Therapeutics, is the first approved treatment for patients with peanut allergy.

manufactured by Aimmune Therapeutics, is the first approved treatment for patients with peanut allergy. Tymlos® (abaloparatide) injection , manufactured by Radius Health, is approved for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, and reduces the risk of fracture in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

, manufactured by Radius Health, is approved for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, and reduces the risk of fracture in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Vumerity™ (diroximel fumarate), manufactured by Biogen, treats relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

For full prescribing information on the drugs listed above, including any black box warnings, visit dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley | [email protected] | 423.580.8821

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Related Links

http://www.alliancerxwp.com

