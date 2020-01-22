Alliant Capital Announces Closing of Investment in Woodlake Terrace

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of their investment in Woodlake Terrace, in partnership with the Corporate for Better Housing, a non-profit organization with over 20 years' experience in affordable housing development.

Woodlake Terrace is the new construction of a 31-unit development for families in Woodlake, Tulare County, California. The development will be 100% affordable housing for families earning 60% or less of the area median income.

All of the units will be designed for energy efficiency and will include energy star rated appliances. Project amenities will include a community building with business center/computer lab, central laundry, playground, BBQ/picnic area, and bike racks.

The all-electric, net-zero project is designed to achieve LEED Platinum status. With the goal of offsetting 100% of the energy required to operate the buildings, the Project will feature a PV solar panel system on each structure and a thermal energy storage system using individual water heaters, and will connect to the electrical grid only when needed.

"It's exciting that we get to participate not only in the development of affordable housing for those in need," shares Shawn Horwitz, President and CEO of Alliant Capital. Mr. Horwitz continues "but to also be able to share in the experience of promoting energy efficient housing is quite special. This entire project is a great achievement for all involved."

Additionally, the development will participate in the Department of Energy (DOE) WaterSense program, with the goal of reducing the overall water consumption at the development, by incorporating water saving fixtures and employing a water conscious landscape design.

The project is expected to culminate in May, 2021.

About Alliant Capital

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Davis

Director of Communications

Amanda.Davis@AlliantCapital.com

(805) 657-8674

SOURCE Alliant Capital, Ltd.