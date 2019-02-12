Alliant Energy Chairman and CEO Patricia L. Kampling announces retirement; John O. Larsen named new Chairman and CEO, appointed to Board of Directors

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patricia L. Kampling announced her intent to retire from the company effective July 1, 2019. Kampling has been with Alliant Energy since 2005 and has served as Chairman and CEO since 2012.

The Board of Directors appointed Alliant Energy President and Chief Operating Officer John O. Larsen to succeed Kampling. Larsen was also appointed as a member of the Board of Directors effective February 13, 2019. Larsen will become Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board of Alliant Energy, effective July 1, 2019.

"Pat Kampling has done an outstanding job of transforming the company and setting a new vision to move us into the future," said Dean Oestreich, lead independent director of Alliant Energy's board. "John Larsen's leadership in developing and executing our strategy will continue to position the company for long-term success."

Larsen joined the company in 1988 as an electrical engineer after receiving his degree at the University of North Dakota. Over his career at Alliant Energy, he held leadership roles in engineering, energy delivery and generation operations of the company. In 2004, he was promoted to Vice President. In 2010, John was named Senior Vice President – Generation. At that time, he also became President of Wisconsin Power and Light Company.

In 2015, John stepped into a new expansive role: leading our efforts related to technology, development, generation construction, economic development, customer service and account management.

In recognition of his leadership, in 2017 John was named President of Alliant Energy. As President, John had critical responsibilities – including leading the Technology and Strategic Planning functions – to help Alliant Energy respond more rapidly to opportunities and deliver greater value to customers. In 2018, he was named President and Chief Operating Officer of Alliant Energy and Chief Executive Officer of Alliant Energy's two utility companies.

"Pat has been both visionary and pragmatic in her leadership of our company. It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside and learn from her over the past seven years in her role as CEO," said Larsen. "As we look ahead, our focus remains on our customers and developing new products, services and markets to help them power beyond the challenges of today while powering what's next in energy solutions."

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated energy service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin.

