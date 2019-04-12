Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

MADISON, Wis., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.355 per share payable on May 15, 2019, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2019.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 294 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alliantenergy.com

