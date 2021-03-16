Alliant International University Receives Eight-Year WSCUC Accreditation Reaffirmation

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University has, once again, received an eight-year accreditation reaffirmation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

The WSCUC Commission evaluates institutional effectiveness and certifies eligibility for federal funding, including federal financial aid. The latest reaffirmation was conferred after an extensive institutional review which included evaluation of impact areas such as educational effectiveness; meaning, quality, and integrity of degree programs; student success; financial sustainability; and strategic planning.

"This reaffirmation of accreditation affirms the quality of an Alliant education and highlights the value of our professional practice programs and our commitment to inclusive excellence across our university," said Andy Vaughn, President, and CEO of Alliant International University. "Alliant is proud of our strategic plan and growth and, more importantly, our ability to execute a plan that results in student success with transparency and accountability."

As part of the accreditation reaffirmation review process, Alliant received recommendations for future improvement along with commendations. The Commission specifically commended the Alliant community for:

Articulating a strong emphasis on professional practice, values and making a positive contribution to the community

Committing to inclusive excellence by increasing focus and resources

Implementing and executing an 18-month strategic plan, followed by a five-year strategic plan that set the university on a positive trajectory

Improved morale through transparency, communication, accessible leadership, and commitment to employee well-being

Adopting new technology to strengthen the infrastructure that will increase operational effectiveness and improve the student experience

Strengthened assessment support

"This process strengthens our university and serves as a reflection of the many contributions and significant impact of our Alliant community," said Tracy Heller, Ph.D., Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Alliant International University. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with WSCUC in our efforts to continually improve academic outcomes and foster the highest levels of student success for all Alliant students."

"As an Alliant community, we are proud of our strong student outcomes and lasting contributions students and graduates are making in their communities," said Patty Mullen, Associate Provost, Alliant International University. "We are grateful to our entire Alliant community for demonstrating their commitment and their efforts to support student success, which is an important factor in any accreditation decision."

This is the most recent reaffirmation of accreditation; following various programmatic accreditation reaffirmations including the American Psychological Association, the Committee on Accreditation for Marriage and Family Therapy Education, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, and the Arizona State Board of Education. More information on all of Alliant accreditations can be found here.

"We are immensely proud of the Alliant community for this great milestone," said Jeff Keith, Chair, Alliant International University Board of Trustees. "It bolsters Alliant's role as a leader in professional practice education and is a testament to the impact of rigorous scholarship paired with extensive real-world practice."

More information about Alliant's WSCUC Accreditation can be found here. More information about WSCUC can be found here and more information about Alliant can be found here.

