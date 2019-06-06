alliantgroup and CEO Dhaval Jadav Host America Rising: STEM, Leadership & the Future of U.S. Business at Headquarters in Houston

During the two-day conference, attendees were treated to a series of interactive panels highlighting some of the most crucial issues facing U.S. business leaders and policymakers. On the second day of the event, Thomas DeLong, a Senior Fellow, former Philip J. Stomberg Professor at the Harvard Business School and author of "Flying Without a Net," gave the conference's keynote lecture on the importance of leadership and empathy within any successful and sustainable business. During this interactive session, DeLong focused specifically on the importance of implementing leadership strategies that keep employees engaged with the broader goals of the organization and highlighted how developing strong personal relationships and encouraging employee empowerment can achieve this end. Using a case study that referenced C&S Wholesale Grocers self-managed team concept, DeLong illustrated how empowering employees to work together improved productivity and promoted accountability among employees in one of C&S's self-managed warehouses.

"Their voices had never counted before. No one was listening to them," said DeLong of the workers interviewed during this study. "And now they are the ones making decisions."

Keeping with the theme of leadership, a presentation by alliantgroup Vice Chairman of Professional Services and former CEO of Deloitte Italy, Frank Tirelli, and former COO of Grant Thornton, Jim Brady, focused on a number of strategies to build and manage a successful professional services organization. Leveraging their combined seven decades of experience within the industry, Tirelli and Brady discussed how professional services has evolved over the years and where executives from these organizations should be focusing their time to grow their firms. Specifically, Tirelli and Brady emphasized the importance of putting in place an organizational structure that emphasizes professional development and in building out a long-term growth strategy for attracting new business from emerging industries.

"There are only two things I think about every single morning," said Tirelli. "How am I going to make the people I work with and work for successful, and how am I going to make my clients successful?"

In addition to these events, the conference also included a panel on the growing importance of cybersecurity protocols for mid-sized businesses and a presentation from alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav, awarding 13 STEM scholarships to students who are pursuing higher education within a STEM field.

Those in attendance included former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Johanns, former Alabama Governor, Bob Riley, former Missouri Governor, Kit Bond, former U.S. Congressmen, Harold Ford, Jr. and Rick Lazio, former Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Dean Zerbe, former IRS Commissioners, Mark W. Everson, Steven Miller and Kathy Petronchak, and alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav.

"I would like to thank everyone who took the time to attend this event," said Jadav. "Our goal in hosting these conferences is to provide thought leadership to our CPA firms and the businesses they serve. By providing them with the information they need to stay ahead of emerging economic, industry and policy trends, it is our hope that we are offering another avenue to ensure their continued success."

