alliantgroup and CEO Dhaval Jadav Host Leadership, Technology & Policy Summit at Headquarters in Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 100 professionals from across the nation, including former and current congressional members, state officials, executive officers, U.S. business leaders, CPA partners, and business advisors gathered for alliantgroup's Leadership, Technology & Policy Summit—an exclusive event created for the benefit of the firm's clients and CPA and industry partners.

During the two day conference, attendees were treated to a series of lectures and panels highlighting some of the most crucial issues facing U.S. business leaders and policymakers. The event began with an interactive lecture from Thomas DeLong, a Senior Fellow, and former Philip J. Stomberg Professor, at the Harvard Business School and author of "Flying Without a Net"—a book recognized by the editors of Amazon Publishing as one of the top ten books written on leadership this century. During the lecture, DeLong focused on management and leadership strategies for professional service firms, highlighting the importance of investing in employees and developing interpersonal relationships to retain and engage a firm's developing professionals. With the growing demands placed on professional service firms, DeLong emphasized the importance of these strategies in improving performance and ensuring a firm's professionals remain satisfied and on a successful career growth path.

"What I've been studying is…how do highly-driven, high-need for achievement personalities deal with a situation where they are overwhelmed everyday with these expectations," said DeLong.

DeLong's lecture was followed by a panel on the growing importance of cybersecurity protocols for mid-market businesses and a presentation from alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav awarding 18 STEM scholarships to both students from the greater Houston-area and to sons and daughters of the firm's industry partners.

On the second day of the event (and two days after the 2018 midterm elections), U.S. Congressmen Joe Crowley and Vicente Gonzalez covered the policy and political ramifications of the Democratic Party's takeover of the House. With the Democrats' newfound majority, Crowley highlighted the benefits of bringing political balance back to Washington and the party's ability to serve as a check on executive power.

"Personally, I think it's great for the country that we bring some balance back to Washington," said Crowley.

However, during their keynotes Crowley and Gonzalez stressed the importance of bipartisanship in Congress, with both congressmen seeing the nation's growing polarization as an enormous obstacle to finding common ground and implementing effective policy solutions. Both congressmen advised and encouraged their party to work across the aisle, emphasizing that Americans above all else want to see an end to the partisan gridlock that has plagued Washington in recent years.

"We don't take the majority from the left, we take the majority from the right," said Gonzalez. "One of the things I always ask my leadership is to keep us as a party between the 40 yard lines. That is where most of Americans are."

Those in attendance included former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns, former Alabama Governor Bob Riley, former Missouri Governor Kit Bond, former U.S. Congressmen Harold Ford, Jr. and Rick Lazio, former Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee Dean Zerbe, former IRS Commissioners Mark W. Everson, Steven Miller and Kathy Petronchak, and alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav.

"I would like to thank everyone who took the time to attend this event," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "Our goal in hosting these conferences is to provide thought leadership to our CPA firms and the businesses they serve. By providing them with the information they need to stay ahead of emerging economic, industry and policy trends, it is our hope that we are offering another avenue to ensure their continued success."

