alliantgroup Executive Rose McCarty Receives Inaugural Texas Diversity Magazine's 2018 Houston Power 50 Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup is proud to announce that Rose McCarty, Vice President of Education & Awareness (Marketing), has been recognized as one of Texas Diversity Magazine's 2018 Houston Power 50.

The award recognizes women in leadership who are driving positive impact within their companies and communities—recognizing both professional accomplishments and philanthropic work.

"Rose is a smart, passionate and supremely capable leader," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "Her focus on creating growth opportunities for those on her team, and spurring people to push boundaries and accomplish more than they ever imagined, is inspiring to all who work with her. We are proud she has been recognized for her leadership within the company, our industry and community."

McCarty has extensive marketing and leadership experience, and has driven impact throughout her career leading global go-to-market strategy, communications, demand generation, events and product, field and content marketing. She has a proven track record of increasing marketing teams' return on investment and driving revenue growth—benefiting both the companies and communities she serves.

"I am humbled to be included in this inspiring group of women," said McCarty. "It's an honor to be recognized for our achievements as well as our shared commitment to empower and support the next generation of leaders."

In her current role as Vice President of Education & Awareness at alliantgroup, Rose leads marketing initiatives with focus on fueling growth through partnership between sales and marketing, unparalleled thought leadership, and a commitment to lead—and remain at the forefront—of an economy driven by innovation.

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by the government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 14,000 businesses claim more than $7 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including New York, Boston, Chicago, Orange County, Austin, Sacramento, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C and London and Bristol in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

