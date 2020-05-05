alliantgroup Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2020

HOUSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup, focused on strengthening American businesses by helping them reinvest in innovation and job growth, has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2020. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

"alliantgroup has a strong mission of helping small to medium sized businesses thrive. We have created a culture that is laser focused on creating an amazing experience for our clients. The drive for that excellence and passion for what we do has helped create a culture that I'm very proud to be a part of," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "I am so honored that we are being recognized by Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2020."

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then they ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. Magazine editor-in-chief, Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

Houston-based alliantgroup is also proud to have been named a 'Best Place to Work' by the Houston Business Journal, a 'Top Workplace' by the Houston Chronicle and a 'Top Company Culture' by Entrepreneur Magazine. Additionally, alliantgroup is Houston Business Journal's first place 'Healthiest Employer' for 2019 and 2018, as well as a finalist for Fitbit's national 'Healthiest 100.'

About alliantgroup

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

