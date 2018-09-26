Allianz Global Assistance Seeks Creative Student Entries for 2018 "ScholarTrips" Contest

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unearth treasures with Lara Croft (Tomb Raider) from the Egyptian pyramids to the ruins of ancient civilizations in Cambodia. Or befriend Harry Potter in London as you discover your powers together and find the courage to persevere over dark forces on unexpected adventures.

These scenarios could be among the dream travel experiences that students describe in their entries for Allianz Global Assistance's 2018 ScholarTrips contest.* Launched in 2004, the ScholarTrips contest awards travel funds to students so they can participate in international volunteer and study abroad programs. This year students are asked to answer the question: "If you could bring any TV or movie character, whether animated, human or animal, with you on a trip abroad, who would it be and why?"

Recognizing that experiencing new cultures is critical to students' development, Allianz Global Assistance, a leading travel insurance company, helps fund educational and volunteer trips abroad to promote immersive global exchanges. Allianz has awarded more than $175,000 in travel scholarships to students who demonstrate a passion for learning or helping others through travel.

Asked to describe their ideal travel partner, contest participants are encouraged to pick a TV or movie character that is relevant to their travel destination and who can offer skills or knowledge that would benefit their learning experience or volunteer effort in a meaningful way. Submitted in either video or essay format, students should describe what they are passionate about learning while showing their creativity in what character they choose and why.

So whether students want to trek across Europe with a spy like James Bond or Gru and his Minions as they outsmart villains, or bring along Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games to overcome oppression and build alliances to fight for what they believe in—the important thing is to be creative with contest entries.

Students over the age of 14 entering the contest will be eligible to win one of six first-place $2,500 scholarships, ten second-place $1,000 scholarships, or 25 third-place $500 scholarships. Non-traditional students and homeschooled students are encouraged to participate.

"We believe in supporting student programs that promote travel, cultural understanding and personal growth. ScholarTrips can help students pursue their passions and dreams for the future through enriching travel experiences," said Joe Mason, Chief Marketing Officer, Global Travel Insurance and Americas, Allianz Partners.

The ScholarTrips contest will run October 5 through November 9, 2018. All winning entries will be featured on the ScholarTrips website. Full details can be found at ScholarTrips.org. Winners will be announced on or around December 20.

Allianz Global Assistance is again providing travel agents with tools to promote the contest with local media and on their social media platforms. Travel agents can use the tools provided on the ScholarTrips' "Promote the Contest" page to connect with customers and potential customers who may be interested in entering the contest. These tools can be found at ScholarTrips.org/promote.

*Allianz ScholarTrips Contest. THIS CONTEST IS NOT INTENDED TO BE AN INDUCEMENT TO PURCHASE INSURANCE. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Entry starts on 10/5/18 at 12:00:01 a.m. EST and ends on 11/9/18 at 11:59:59 p.m. EST. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are at least 14 years of age at the time of application and are students at a state-accredited high school or trade school, or an accredited university or college at time of entry. For complete Official Rules, go online to www.scholartrips.org/legal. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Allianz Global Assistance, 9950 Mayland Dr., Richmond, VA 23233.

Allianz Global Assistance USA

Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company with operation centers in 35 countries. Allianz Global Assistance USA serves more than 35 million customers and is best known for its Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, race registration protection, event ticket protection and unique assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance plans, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A‐" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, or Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Affiliated Companies (One Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH 43215‐2200), under Form Nos. SRTC 2000 and NSHTC 2500, each rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., depending on state of residence. Allianz Travel Insurance products are distributed by Allianz Global Assistance, a brand of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. AGA Service Company is the licensed producer and administrator of these plans and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between AGA Service Company and Jefferson Insurance Company. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by AGA Service Company. All characters and marks belonging to others, and not AGA Service Company or its affiliates, are all Non-Sponsors. Marks not owned by AGA Service Company or its affiliates are used without permission. Non-Sponsors do not sponsor or endorse AGA Service Company, its affiliates, or this advertisement, and AGA Service Company and its affiliates do not sponsor or endorse the Non-Sponsors.

SOURCE Allianz Global Assistance USA

Related Links

http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com

